Fellowship aims to help South's leaders promote equity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has re-launched a fellowship program to help elected leaders in the South promote racial and economic equity.

The application period opened Monday for the UNUM Fellows program, a project of Landrieu’s E Pluribus Unum organization.

The UNUM Fellows program had been put on hold after a March opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.

“The ideal applicant for EPU’s UNUM Fellows program is a new or seasoned elected municipal or county leader” from a Southern state, according to a page on the organization’s website.

Among the program's aims, according to the news release, is to help participating leaders gain insights into structural racism and develop projects to promote and sustain economic equity.

“We need our leaders, particularly at the local and state level, to prioritize creating more equitable communities, exchange ideas with each other on what works, listen to the people in their communities most affected by these barriers, and create actionable plans to get it done,” Landrieu said in the release. "Our UNUM Fellows program will do exactly that.”

Landrieu was the mayor of New Orleans from 2010 to 2018,