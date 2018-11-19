Fee to drop for most Vermont utility customers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Many of Vermont's residential electric customers will have a 3 percent drop next year in a fee that goes to energy efficiency services statewide.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the money goes to Efficiency Vermont for energy savings programs.

Customers are charged based on how much electricity they use.

The Public Utilities Commission decision this month to change the fee applies to all utility customers excluding Vermont Gas and Burlington Electric Department customers.

The decision maintains rates for business and commercial customers, even though the state has calculated that those rates should rise.

Ed McNamara of the Department of Public Service, which advocates for ratepayers, says a big issue was assuring fairness for all ratepayers and making sure one group of customers wasn't subsidizing another.