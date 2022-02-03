Feds amend Connecticut's Hurricane Ida disaster declaration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal disaster declaration approved last year after remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Connecticut has been amended to include certain damage that occurred in Fairfield and Litchfield counties, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

The newly updated declaration means municipal governments in both counties can now apply for federal reimbursement of 75% of the costs associated with uninsured storm damage to public infrastructure. Local governments can also receive partial reimbursement for their emergency response costs.