Feds add man to most wanted list in lawyer's 2016 death

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of the 2016 death of a suburban Chicago lawyer has landed on a most wanted list by the U.S. Marshals Service.

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of John Panaligan, 54, who has been on the run since Victor Patel was strangled at his Northbrook office, the government said.

Patel was representing people who were suing Panaligan. The Marshals Service said Panaligan met Patel by setting up an appointment under a fake name.

Since 2016, Panaligan has been to Canada, Mexico and possibly the Philippines, where he's a citizen, the government said.

“This senseless crime took the life of a man who was a husband and a father to two small children,” Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said. “The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring John Panaligan to face justice."