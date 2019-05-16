Feds: US Supreme Court should turn down 'Bridgegate' appeal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. solicitor general's office has recommended that the Supreme Court not hear the appeal of two convicted defendants in the "Bridgegate" case.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni have petitioned the court to hear the appeal of their 2016 convictions for causing traffic jams to punish a mayor for not endorsing their boss, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Baroni began serving his federal prison term this spring, and Kelly is to report to prison in the next few months.

Prosecutors and a co-conspirator alleged they caused epic traffic gridlock near the George Washington Bridge in 2013 by realigning access lanes to the bridge without telling local authorities.

Baroni was a Christie appointee to the authority that operates the bridge. Kelly was Christie's deputy chief of staff.

Christie wasn't charged.