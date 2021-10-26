Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

NEW YORK (AP) — An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.
Steven Gallagher, 50, of Maumee, Ohio, was charged in New York federal court with securities fraud, wire fraud and market manipulation. He was arrested in Ohio. It was not immediately clear who would represent Gallagher at an initial court appearance in Ohio.