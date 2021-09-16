Feds: Man pleads guilty to getting girlfriend to buy gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man who was prohibited from buying a gun because of a prior conviction has pleaded guilty to getting his girlfriend to buy one for him, a federal prosecutor in North Carolina said.

Travis Shaqwann Fair, 31, of Asheville went to a gun dealer in June 2019 and discussed buying a cheap gun with a store worker, Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said in a news release. Kourtney Nichelle Shivers, 29, of Asheville went to the same store to buy the gun for Fair, Stetzer said.