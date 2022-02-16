Feds: Man obstructed probe into brother's antisemitic arson

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a man who was the prime suspect in four fires set at Jewish organizations and a Jewish-affiliated business in the Boston area in 2019 has been indicted on suspicion of obstructing the investigation, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Alexander Giannakakis, 35, formerly of Quincy, who provided security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, was arrested by Swedish authorities and is awaiting extradition proceedings, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.