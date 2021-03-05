Federal watchdog finds VA ignored bullying complaints

A federal watchdog agency has found that Vermont’s Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital failed to properly investigate allegations from several employees about bullying and other abuses by another doctor.
In a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, the Office of Special Counsel’s Henry Kerner acknowledged that the VA was unable to substantiate the allegations of serious misconduct against Fima Lenkovsky, the former chief of the hospital’s anesthesiology department, who has since retired. But Kerner said its conclusions “appears to ignore both the details of a prior incident and the sworn testimony of the whistleblowers that included information regarding several confrontational incidents involving the doctor.”