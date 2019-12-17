Federal transportation agency funds $1.4B light rail project

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal transportation agency has committed more than $1 billion to construction of a Washington state light rail extension project intended to bring alternative transportation choices to King County residents.

Construction of the 8-mile (13-kilometer) Federal Way light rail project is set to begin early next year after the U.S. Department of Transportation committed a $790 million grant and a $629 million low-interest loan, KOMO-TV reports.

Traveling to and from south King County is burdened by worsening traffic jams on highways that the light rail extension could help alleviate, King County officials said.

The project would extend the light rail from Angle Lake south to the city of Federal Way and service three new stations, officials said. Demolition and utility relocation work began this fall and construction is set to start early 2020, officials said.