Federal grant awarded to renovate Providence rail station

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal funding has been awarded to renovate the railroad station in Providence.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced a new $12.5 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration, which will be matched by $7.25 million from Amtrak and $5.25 million from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

Reed says the improvements will help ensure Providence Station provides safe, convenient and reliable service to travelers for decades.

He says the station will be overhauled, with interior renovations to expand and repurpose existing space, major roof repairs and improved connectivity to Providence.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says convenient, reliable rail service is critical for economic growth.

The transportation department expects construction to be ongoing through the summer of 2022, but parts of the project may be done sooner.