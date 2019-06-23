Federal government sends Wyoming $30.2M in PILT payments

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming will receive $30.2 million from the federal government to compensate for federal land that can't be taxed locally.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the payment this past week.

It will be distributed among Wyoming's 23 counties where there's land owned by the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and other federal entities.

The payments are based on the number of federal acres (hectares) within each county and the county's population.

Sweetwater County will receive $3.45 million, the most of any Wyoming county. Fremont County will get $2.7 million, and Park and Teton counties just over $2 million.

Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Johnson, Lincoln, Sheridan, Uinta and Washakie counties will each receive at least $1 million.