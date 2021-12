WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Three northern West Virginia counties have been awarded federal funding to fight gun violence, officials said.

Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties will receive $86,763 to combat firearms trafficking and enhance the prosecution of gun crimes, the Justice Department said in a statement. The funding was part of $17.5 million awarded nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.