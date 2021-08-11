Federal funding secured for dredging of Westport's Saugatuck River

WESTPORT — U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Wednesday secured $2.81 million in federal funding for the dredging of the Connecticut River, which will likely include the Saugatuck River in Westport.
The dredging was one of multiple Connecticut project that will be funded through the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2022. Other projects funded through the bill will include $288,000 for a co-generation system at the Tower Foundation in New Haven, and $200,000 for the Hartford-East Hartford Levee Feasibility Study on repairs.