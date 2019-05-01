Federal agency to study predator-killing plans in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal agency says it will conduct an extensive environmental study on its decision to expand the killing of wolves and other predators in Idaho attacking livestock to also include predators attacking deer and elk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a government notice says it anticipates taking public comments this month to prepare the scientific review.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered the review last year after ruling the Agriculture Department's Wildlife Services violated environmental laws by not providing the justification to support its decision to expand predator killing.

Western Watersheds Project and other conservation groups sued in 2017, contending the agency needed the extensive review to better understand the ramifications of killing predators preying on game animals.