Father released from immigration detention in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A father arrested by immigration officials after dropping off his daughter at day care in California has been released from a detention center and will be allowed to remain in the U.S.

Fernando Carrillo walked out of a U.S. immigration office in San Francisco on Monday and hugged his daughter as dozens of supporters cheered around him.

His attorney, Hedi Framm-Anton, said Carrillo proved to an immigration judge he would be persecuted if he returned to Mexico.

Carrillo was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in October after he was convicted of a drunken-driving offense. Officials said he had been previously deported.

Carrillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza, told KTVU-TV that the ruling in her husband's case was an "Easter miracle."