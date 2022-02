TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars was convicted Tuesday of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge also found Jacob Cisneros, 36, guilty of tampering with evidence and obstruction after he entered what's known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges there’s evidence that might lead a judge or jury to convict them.