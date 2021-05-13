Father arrested in death of missing baby

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The father of a missing infant in Alabama was arrested on manslaughter charges Wednesday just hours after making a public plea for the baby’s safe return.

News outlets report that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said investigators on Wednesday night found the body of 5-week-old Caleb Whisnand, Jr., who had been reported missing earlier. Sheriff’s deputies arrested the infant’s father, Caleb Whisnand, Sr. soon after he participated in a news conference about the disappearance.