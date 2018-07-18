Fatal crash closes Interstate 5 North near Conway

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities closed Interstate 5 south of Mount Vernon near Conway because of a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured others.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. when a semi-truck failed to stop for traffic that had backed up near a construction zone.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman says the truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle, causing it to crash into the vehicle in front of it.

She says the driver of the vehicle hit by the semi was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured.

Axtman says the driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

Northbound traffic in that area was being diverted.