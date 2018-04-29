Farm groups look for new options after ballot measure stalls

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farm groups are scrambling for new ways to lower property taxes after a statewide ballot campaign abruptly ended but acknowledge they'll probably have to turn back to state lawmakers.

The coalition had staked its hopes on the proposed ballot measure, which would have steered more than $1 billion a year in state money into tax credits for property owners.

But the Yes to Property Tax Relief Committee announced Friday it would stop collecting signatures for the November ballot, citing concerns over fundraising, possible lawsuits and the prospect that lawmakers could simply overturn it in next year's session.

Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen said his group plans to shift its focus back to the Legislature, which deadlocked on several property tax proposals this year. It's unclear whether lawmakers will be able to unite around a plan in 2019, but at least eight of the 49 senators will be new because of term limits and lawmakers who aren't seeking re-election.

"It's more important than ever that the coalition get back to work on an appropriate legislative solution," Hansen said.

Lawmakers debated several major property tax measures during the 60-day session that ended earlier this month, but none of the bills received enough support to pass. Some of the bills drew objections because they would have lowered property taxes by raising other taxes, and a package from Gov. Pete Ricketts was criticized as not enough to help farmers who have seen their property taxes surge.

Hansen said his group has already been looking for ways to pay for property tax reductions, partly out of concern that the ballot measure would have forced major spending cuts to K-12 public schools. He said the group still prefers to address property taxes through the Legislature instead of a statewide vote.

"We want to make sure we are still adequately funding K-12 education, which is essential, but also providing real property tax relief," he said. "We would not support a slash and burn approach."

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said he was disappointed the group decided to discontinue its signature gathering but understands the concerns it raised. He said he has already spoken with lawmakers about possible bills for next year's session.

"We'll continue to work with the Legislature, the governor, and other groups to make sure we solve the problem," he said. "The problem still exists, and we need to solve it."

Sen. Tom Briese, an Albion farmer in an overwhelmingly rural district, said lawmakers will definitely make another push to lower property taxes in next year's session. But without a voter-approved ballot measure to force lawmakers into action, Briese said he's concerned they'll face another stalemate.

"The path of least resistance is to do very little and just work around the edges," he said. "The ballot proposal had the potential to force the Legislature to move off center on this issue and try to accomplish what needs to be done."

Organizers of the petition drive said they still hoped to launch a new campaign in the future, but they acknowledged it won't likely happen in time to qualify for the November ballot.

One option is a proposed constitutional amendment, which lawmakers can't overturn without referring it back to voters. The petition drive that ended on Friday was seeking a change in state law, which lawmakers could undo with a 33-vote supermajority.

"There's not a ton of time right now to run forward with something new," said Trent Fellers, a spokesman for the Yes to Property Tax Relief Committee. "I know there's a lot of disappointment, but this issue isn't going away."

