Farm group wants protections in farm bill to offset tariffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's biggest farm group wants increased crop subsidies and other revenue loss protections in the compromise version of the massive federal farm bill.

North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne (WAHT'-nee) says it's needed to guard against retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agriculture exports.

Watne says that's the message he's bringing Friday to a meeting of agriculture officials and others hosted by Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer to the 2018 farm bill.

Cramer was named this week as a House conferee to reconcile the two versions of the legislation that would renew farm programs.

Cramer says he will consider pushing for more money in the legislation. But he says he is concerned that adding even more money in the farm bill could jeopardize its passage.