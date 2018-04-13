Farewell Westport / Aaron Johnson

When I first received this position, I was overjoyed. It had been my dream for a long time to be a professional sports writer. For this kid from Stratford, this last year has been as amazing and entertaining as I had always hoped sports reporting would be.

The student-athletes were fun, they were always happy for an interview, or a phone call. When I look back over the time I spent in Westport — it was the student-athletes that made my job one of the best.

Unfortunately, this will be my final column. After a little over three years with Hearst Connecticut Media — dating back to my time as a summer intern in college — I will be leaving. The decision I came to was a difficult one, but I believe the right one for my career. I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the coaches from Staples and Greens Farms Academy for the chance to cover their teams and schools.

Obviously, I could write an entire series about the kindness and support that the parents, staff, and coaches showed me during my year and getting a chance to see some of the best athletes in the state put their talents on display is something I won’t forget.

I enjoyed the privilege of writing my own column each week and the feedback — both positive and constructive — I got back on my opinions. I had an old college professor once tell me, in order to do this job, you have to wear steel pants.

Why? You’re going to get kicked in the rear a lot.

And as funny as that comment was, I never felt that in Westport. I never felt unwanted or had a disinterested interview. They were always engaging and helped to make my job as fun and exciting as I always dreamt.

So wherever my career takes me, I won’t forget about the time I spent, living my dream as a sports reporter.

Thank you Westport.

ajohnson@hearstmedia

ct.com; Twitter: @aronJohnson_