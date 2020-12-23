Far from the capital, Iran struggles to bury virus victims EBRAHIM NOROOZI, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 12:02 a.m.
1 of20 Mourners carry the body of Keyumars Ziaee 60, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Shir Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 The body of a 59-year-old man, who died from COVID-19 is prepared for a burial at a cemetery on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 A woman mourns over the body of her mother Parvin Enayati, 50, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Khajoo Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Hassan Khabir, 31, a volunteer cleric wearing protective clothing prepares the body of a 59-year-old man, who died from COVID-19 for a funeral at a cemetery on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Relatives of Keyumars Ziaee, 60, who died from COVID-19 mourn at a cemetery in the Shir Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 Volunteers and relatives wearing protective clothing and masks lower the body of Ghorbanali Mahmoudi, 59, who died from COVID-19 into a grave at a cemetery in the Haji Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Ali Rahimi, 53, a volunteer cleric wearing protective clothing prepares for a funeral of Rahmatollah Zakeri, 70, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Arateh village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Hassan Khabir, 31, a volunteer cleric wearing protective clothing prepares a grave for a funeral of Ghorbanali Mahmoudi, 59, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Haji Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 Volunteers wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a 60-year-old man who died from COVID-19 for a funeral at a cemetery on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Ali Rahimi, 53, a volunteer cleric wearing protective clothing prepares the body of an 85-year-old man who died from COVID-19 for a funeral at a cemetery in the Chaali village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Relatives of Keyumars Ziaee, 60, who died from COVID-19 mourn at a cemetery in the Shir Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 Relatives of Keyumars Ziaee, 60, who died from COVID-19 mourn at a cemetery in the Shir Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Mourners pray over the body of Keyumars Ziaee, 60, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Shir Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Mourners attend the funeral of Parvin Enayati, 50, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Khajoo Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 Relatives mourn over the body of Hadi Hamekasi, 85, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Chaali village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 Mohammad Hossein Khoshnazar, 18, a cleric volunteer burns his protective clothes after the funeral of Ghorbanali Mahmoudi, 59, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Haji Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Mohammad Golestani a volunteer prepares a grave for a funeral of Rahmatollah Zakeri, 70, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Arateh village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 Hassan Khabir, 31, left, Ali Rahimi 53, center, and Mohammad Hossein Khoshnazar, 18, volunteer clerics wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a 59-year-old man who died from COVID-19 for a funeral at a cemetery on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Relatives of Keyumars Ziaee, 60, who died from COVID-19 mourn over his grave at a cemetery in the Shir Kola village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 Mohammad Hossein Khoshnazar, 18, a cleric volunteer wearing protective clothing prepares a grave for a funeral of Mahmoud Yousefi, 72, who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in the Raykandeh village on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
GHAEMSHAHR, Iran (AP) — Deep in the lush valleys of northern Iran, where the Alborz Mountains crumble toward the sea, Ali Rahimi takes up his grisly work.
Day in and day out, Rahimi, a 53-year-old volunteer cleric in the city of Ghaemshahr, puts on his hazmat suit and receives the deceased; disinfecting, washing and shrouding the dead bodies in white cloth.
