Family suing Wheaton gym over 7-year-old boy's death

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago gym is being sued by the family of a 7-year-old boy who died after falling from the gym's zip line.

The lawsuit alleges that Brady Doughty was injured Sept. 30 at My Gym Children's Fitness Center in Wheaton when a spotter failed to follow him down a zip line.

The suit says Doughty wasn't wearing a harness or helmet when he struck an unpadded pole, fell and struck his head on the concrete floor.

Attorneys for the Glen Ellyn family say the boy died two days later from a skull fracture and brain injury.

The suit alleges that My Gym failed to properly supervise the boy and provide safety devices that would have prevented his injuries.

A telephone message seeking comment was left Friday at the gym.