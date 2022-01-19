Family seeks to sue Lebanon over dead father's captivity KATHY McCORMACK and JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 1:44 a.m.
1 of5 FILE — Three of Amer Fakhoury's four daughters, from left, Guila, Macy, and Zoya Fakhoury, gather Nov. 5, 2019, in Salem, N.H. Amer Fakhoury was a Lebanese American restaurant owner who made his first trip back to Lebanon in 2019 in nearly 20 years to see family. In Lebanon he was accused of torturing and killing inmates at a former prison where his family says he had worked as a clerk. Fakhoury was released in March 2020 and died that August from lymphoma. The Fakhourys are trying to sue Lebanon, as well as Iran, alleging mistreatment of their father. Kathy McCormack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Amer Fakhoury, owner of Little Lebanon To Go restaurant, stands for a photo July 5, 2016, in Dover, N.H. Fakhoury was a Lebanese American restaurant owner who made his first trip back to Lebanon in 2019 in nearly 20 years to see family. In Lebanon he was accused of torturing and killing inmates at the Khiam prison where his family says he had worked as a clerk. Fakhoury was released in March 2020 and died that August from lymphoma. Fakhoury's survivors are trying to sue Lebanon, as well as Iran, alleging mistreatment of their father. (John Huff/Foster's Daily Democrat via AP, File) John Huff/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - A Lebanese man walks past the damaged former Israeli Khiam prison, Aug. 16, 2006, in the southern town of Khiam, Lebanon, that was attacked during the month-long Israeli forces' offensive. Amer Fakhoury was a Lebanese American restaurant owner who made his first trip back to Lebanon in 2019 in nearly 20 years to see family. In Lebanon he was accused of torturing and killing inmates at the Khiam prison where his family says he had worked as a clerk. Fakhoury was released in March 2020 and died that August from lymphoma. Fakhoury's survivors are trying to sue Lebanon, as well as Iran, alleging mistreatment of their father. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE — A Lebanese flag flies over Khiam prison, on Aug. 16, 2006, in the southern town of Khiam, Lebanon. Amer Fakhoury was a Lebanese American restaurant owner who made his first trip back to Lebanon in 2019 in nearly 20 years to see family. In Lebanon he was accused of torturing and killing inmates at the Khiam prison where his family says he had worked as a clerk. Fakhoury was released in March 2020 and died that August from lymphoma. Fakhoury's survivors are trying to sue Lebanon, as well as Iran, alleging mistreatment of their father. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Lebanese American man’s survivors, who filed an ambitious lawsuit last year alleging Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him before he died in the U.S., hope to find an opening after the agency recently responded in an American court.
Amer Fakhoury died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 after suffering from stage 4 lymphoma. His family’s suit says he developed the illness and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied.
