This May 5, 2018 photo provided by Laura Simmons-Wark, shows the Wieferich family holding their dog “Bambi” at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control in Toledo, Ohio. The dog ran away from the Lansing, Mich., family four years ago was reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip. Bradley Wieferich said he was surprised by the call from a microchip company telling him Bambi had been found. (Laura Simmons-Wark via AP) less
Photo: AP
This May 5, 2018 photo provided by Laura Simmons-Wark, shows the Wieferich family holding their dog “Bambi” at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control in Toledo, Ohio. The dog ran away from the Lansing, ... more
San Franciscans love their furry friends as much as anyone. But you might want to keep an eye out for these funky regulations.
Photo: Katie Lancaster, Getty Images
San Franciscans love their furry friends as much as anyone. But you might want to keep an eye out for these funky regulations.
Image 3 of 26
|
SF: Dogs cannot hang their heads out the window of a moving car
Does your pup love hanging its head out the window as you cruise down the Great Highway in SF? Unfortunately, this isn’t actually allowed by law. To legally travel with a dog in your vehicle on the streets of San Francisco, the animal must be “fully enclosed within the motor vehicle” or “protected by a belt, tether, cage, container or other device.” less
Photo: Robin Loznak, AP
Does your pup love hanging its head out the window as you cruise down the Great Highway in SF? Unfortunately, this isn’t actually allowed by law. To legally travel with a dog in your vehicle on the streets of ... more
Image 4 of 26
|
San Franciscans can keep a service miniature pony
San Franciscans are limited to two options for service animals: the more traditional choice of a dog or the unorthodox choice of a miniature pony. Traditional housebreaking rules apply. A ‘Support Animal,’ or animal not specifically trained to assist those with disabilities, however, has unlimited options when it comes to which species to choose from. less
Photo: P. A. Thompson, Getty Images
San Franciscans are limited to two options for service animals: the more traditional choice of a dog or the unorthodox choice of a miniature pony. Traditional housebreaking rules apply. A ‘Support Animal,’ ... more
Image 5 of 26
|
California is one of two states with a ban on ferrets
less
California is one of two states (Hawaii is the other) with a ban
on the weasels, with a law dating back to 1933 that’s based on misconceptions
about the ferret’s effect on the environment. If you’re disappointed by this news, you’re not alone: California has plenty of ferret activist groups trying to lift the ban. However, applications for a permit to own a ferret are obtainable, and San Francisco will let you off the hook if you’ve got your hands on one.
Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
... more
California is one of two states (Hawaii is the other) with a ban
on the weasels, with a law dating back to 1933 that’s based on misconceptions
about the ferret’s effect on the environment. If you’re
Image 6 of 26
|
San Francisco: Go ahead and have a cow
There’s no law that says “don’t have a cow” in San Francisco, but there is a rule saying you can't have two, with one exception. According to Article 1, Section 12 of the San Francisco Health Code, any person, firm or corporation may keep one cow on a lot within the city limits, as long as they are also in compliance with laws about stables when housing said cow.
less
The exception: You can have more cows if you provide two acres for each additional pair of cows. But really, in this housing market, who gets to count their SF property in acres?
Pictured: In this file photo from 1953, a young San Mateo resident visits a calf at Cow Palace in Daly City.
Photo: Getty Images
There’s no law that says “don’t have a cow” in San Francisco, but there is a rule saying you can't have two, with one exception. According to Article 1, Section 12 of the San Francisco Health Code, any ... more
Image 7 of 26
|
San Francisco: Dogs are not allowed on treadmills
Want to make sure your big dog gets the exercise it needs but you're too lazy to get off the couch? Don't thinking about letting your dog walk on a treadmill, since doing so would be in violation of Article 1, Section 42 of the SF Health Code. Granted, this law was created within the context of combating dogfighting, but this particular statute is amusing on its own. less
Photo: Ioannis Tsotras, Getty Images
Want to make sure your big dog gets the exercise it needs but you're too lazy to get off the couch? Don't thinking about letting your dog walk on a treadmill, since doing so would be in violation of Article 1, ... more
Image 8 of 26
|
SF: You can transport wild animals
You can’t keep a lion in your house in San Francisco, but you can keep one in your truck. Well, as long as you are moving and have the proper permissions. The law that prevents the housing of exotic animals provides an exception for transporting an animal through the city, with proper vehicles and safeguards in place. But before you try to recreate this 1950 Chronicle file photo featuring an elephant named Judy, keep in mind that a taxi is unlikely to be considered a proper vehicle. less
Photo: Joe Rosenthal, San Francisco Chronicle
You can’t keep a lion in your house in San Francisco, but you can keep one in your truck. Well, as long as you are moving and have the proper permissions. The law that prevents the housing of exotic animals ... more
Image 9 of 26
|
California: May not have a bear’s gall bladder in your possession at any time
This is a bit of a tricky one, as it’s not written out in the most straightforward manner in the California Fish and Game Code. The code states it’s illegal to sell any part of a bear in the state of California. If someone is caught with “more than one bear gall bladder,” it’s automatically assumed they’re being possessed for sale, the penalty for which is $10,000 per bear part. less
Photo: Contributed
This is a bit of a tricky one, as it’s not written out in the most straightforward manner in the California Fish and Game Code. The code states it’s illegal to sell any part of a bear in the state of ... more
Image 10 of 26
|
San Francisco: Fowl can be foul play
Sorry Friends fans, chicks and ducks are food, not friends. It is illegal to sell, barter or give away “baby chicks, rabbits, ducklings, or other fowl” pets as novelties. SF code even specifies that this applies whether or not they have been dyed. It is permitted, however, to sell such animals to be raised for food purposes. less
Photo: Loridambrosio, Getty Images
Sorry Friends fans, chicks and ducks are food, not friends. It is illegal to sell, barter or give away “baby chicks, rabbits, ducklings, or other fowl” pets as novelties. SF code even specifies that this ... more
Image 11 of 26
|
San Francisco: You can’t have four dogs
The 101 Dalmatians would not be welcome in San Francisco. In fact, it is illegal to own more than three dogs in the city or county without a permit to run a kennel. The exception is if dogs are six months or younger, so don’t fret if your pup gets unexpectedly pregnant, but make sure you have a plan for finding a new home for the puppies before they are six months old. less
Photo: Getty Images
The 101 Dalmatians would not be welcome in San Francisco. In fact, it is illegal to own more than three dogs in the city or county without a permit to run a kennel. The exception is if dogs are six months or ... more
Image 12 of 26
|
San Francisco: You can’t have more than four pets
less
Don’t think you can get around the three-dog rule by adding a variety of species to your personal zoo. The law goes on to say to prohibit
“more than a total of four of the following in any combination: dogs of age six months or older unless part of a dog kennel, hares, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, mice, gerbils, chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks, doves, pigeons, game birds of any species, or cats.”
Photo: Getty Images
... more
Don’t think you can get around the three-dog rule by adding a variety of species to your personal zoo. The law goes on to say to prohibit
“more than a total of four of the following in any combination:
Image 13 of 26
|
SF: You can’t build a stable for your horse
If you think parking your car in SF is hard, try parking a horse. According to to Article 1, Section 27 of the San Francisco Health Code, it is illegal to construct a stable within city and county limits without a permit. It is okay, however, for horses to remain in one place for less than 12 hours if they are “being hitched or unhitched, or standing or being fed, waiting to be hitched or unhitched.” less
Photo: Getty Images
If you think parking your car in SF is hard, try parking a horse. According to to Article 1, Section 27 of the San Francisco Health Code, it is illegal to construct a stable within city and county limits ... more
Image 14 of 26
|
San Francisco: You can only have two goats
Photo: Genevieve Church/City Goat Grazing
Steph Curry need not be the only G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time in Millennial slang) in the Bay Area. Article 1, section 27 of the San Francisco Health Code, carves out an exception to the rule prohibiting stables within the city limits — individuals may possess no more than two female goats, exclusively for the use of the owner’s family.
Goats also sometimes work for the city, like those courtesy of City Goat Grazing, that cleared overgrowth at the Russian Hill open space, pictured above. less
Image 15 of 26
|
Pacific Grove: It’s illegal to ‘molest butterflies’
It’s no surprise that ‘Butterfly Town USA’ will go to great lengths to protect their honorary namesake. Established over 70 years ago, breaking this law will earn you a hefty $1,000 fine. While the exact language written in the law is to “molest or interfere with” monarchs, there’s no further clarification as to what ‘molest’ could entail. That’s as detailed as the language gets. less
Photo: Sarah Rice, Special To The Chronicle
It’s no surprise that ‘Butterfly Town USA’ will go to great lengths to protect their honorary namesake. Established over 70 years ago, breaking this law will earn you a hefty $1,000 fine. While the exact ... more
Image 16 of 26
|
San Francisco: No transporting manure through the streets
Now this is a law we can get behind. According to Section 297 of the San Francisco Health Code, moving manure up and down the streets of SF is considered “unlawful.” While this law, established under the section specifically labeled for ‘manure wagons,’ may feel a bit outdated, for the sake of our noses we hope it sticks around. less
Photo: Getty Images
Now this is a law we can get behind. According to Section 297 of the San Francisco Health Code, moving manure up and down the streets of SF is considered “unlawful.” While this law, established under the ... more
Image 17 of 26
|
SF: No wild animals in your house, but humans are okay
less
It’s not shocking that the presence of exotic animals like lions, chimpanzees, bears and leopards in San Francisco residences are illegal. What’s interesting about this particular statute is the phrasing of the law
, which defines "wild and potentially dangerous animals" including “Order Primata (primates), including but not limited to the chimpanzee, the baboon, the orangutan, the gibbon, and the gorilla, excepting the Family Hominidae (man).”
It’s not shocking that the presence of exotic animals like lions, chimpanzees, bears and leopards in San Francisco residences are illegal. What’s interesting about this particular statute is the phrasing of ... more
Image 18 of 26
|
San Francisco: No walking more than 8 dogs at once
This newer SF law may keep especially ambitious professional dog-walkers in check. In 2013, a law was established limiting walkers to no more than eight dogs at one time. In addition to the canine limit, commercial dog walkers must also go through 20 hours of training, obtain a permit from the city, and undergo a vehicle inspection. Failure to follow these rules can result in fines up to $500. less
Photo: Tobias Titz, Getty Images
This newer SF law may keep especially ambitious professional dog-walkers in check. In 2013, a law was established limiting walkers to no more than eight dogs at one time. In addition to the canine limit, ... more
Image 19 of 26
|
San Francisco: Illegal to ride a horse while drunk
While shows like ‘The Bachelor’ may paint an evening wining, dining, and riding a horse into the sunset as the ultimate romantic activity, you better think twice before boozing up and mounting a steed. Section 490
of the San Francisco Police Code prohibits any individual from riding a horse while intoxicated and can land an offender a misdemeanor.
less
Photo: Getty Images
While shows like ‘The Bachelor’ may paint an evening wining, dining, and riding a horse into the sunset as the ultimate romantic activity, you better think twice before boozing up and mounting a steed. ... more
Image 20 of 26
|
SF: Carrier pigeons have special freedom of movement
Can’t find your cell phone charger? Don’t worry, the city of San Francisco gives you other communication options. Article 1, section 37 of the San Francisco Health Code, outlines strict rules on the housing of birds for commercial purposes, including a limit on how close they can be to the doors and windows of residential buildings, but creates an exception for “homing and carrier pigeons.” less
Photo: Getty Images
Can’t find your cell phone charger? Don’t worry, the city of San Francisco gives you other communication options. Article 1, section 37 of the San Francisco Health Code, outlines strict rules on the housing ... more
Image 21 of 26
|
San Francisco: Dogs can bite, with good reason
There are grave consequences for dogs who bite people in San Francisco, but there can be an exception. Article 1, Section 41 of the health code defines an illegal biting dog as an dog that bites a human or animal “provided, however, that the person or animal bitten was not at the time either provoking or teasing the dog without cause.” less
Photo: John Lund, Getty Images
There are grave consequences for dogs who bite people in San Francisco, but there can be an exception. Article 1, Section 41 of the health code defines an illegal biting dog as an dog that bites a human or ... more
Image 22 of 26
|
Shasta Lake: One may not raffle off a dog as a gift in any public place
Anyone planning a fundraiser in Shasta Lake should beware: our canine and feline friends can’t serve as the prize. According to Shasta Lake’s Code of Ordinances, dogs and cats are off-limits to involve in a raffle in any way. Alternatively offering a trip to the local animal shelter or pet store for a new family friend will save quite a bit of legal trouble.
less
Pictured: In this file photo take in 1938 in Beverly Hills, Betty Davis's sister Bobby Pelgran helps to raffle off a dog named "Lord Buffington".
Photo: Rex Hardy Jr., Getty Images
Anyone planning a fundraiser in Shasta Lake should beware: our canine and feline friends can’t serve as the prize. According to Shasta Lake’s Code of Ordinances, dogs and cats are off-limits to involve in a ... more
Image 23 of 26
|
San Francisco: No animal sacrifice
Before you plan an unusual religious ritual, brush up on San Francisco law. Article 1A of Health Code bans animal sacrifice because the practice often causes great suffering for the animals and poses a health risk for humans. This statue does not apply to the ritual killing of animals for consumption as food, for example to keep Kosher. less
Photo: Rosemary Laidler / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Before you plan an unusual religious ritual, brush up on San Francisco law. Article 1A of Health Code bans animal sacrifice because the practice often causes great suffering for the animals and poses a health ... more
Image 24 of 26
|
California: Dogs (probably) can't have marijuana
Photo: Getty Images
While the dangers of giving your pet alcohol are well documented (unless it is special non-alcoholic cat wine) the verdict is still out on whether marijuana is harmful or helpful to dogs and cats. The legality of the practice is shaky as well. While at least one company has emerged that sells cannabis-based products for veterinary purposes, the California law that allows possession for human-use makes no mention of animals, and federal law still regards marijuana as a Schedule 1 substance. less
Image 25 of 26
|
California: Illegal to trip horses for entertainment
Whomever would do this activity for fun would benefit from some time thinking about their choices. Luckily, California law prohibits this kind of delinquent behavior: “It is a misdemeanor for any person to intentionally trip or fell an equine by the legs by any means whatsoever for the purposes of entertainment or sport,” according to California Penal Code. Similarly, Smart-car tipping is also discouraged. less
Photo: Anja Ehgartner / EyeEm, Getty Images
Whomever would do this activity for fun would benefit from some time thinking about their choices. Luckily, California law prohibits this kind of delinquent behavior: “It is a misdemeanor for any person to ... more
Image 26 of 26
|
Bonus wild law of SF's past: No walking your elephant down Market Street without a leash (reportedly)
This now-defunct law was originally put in place to regulate elephant owners during the time of Ringling Brothers popularity and fascination with circus animals on parade.
The law would have prevented such traffic jams as the one pictured, when elephants Mona and Mary Ann blocked the "L" trolley in 1942.
It's understandable San Franciscans no longer needs this law, as elephant ownership and circus shows have both declined in popularity. less
Photo: Chronicle Staff Photo
This now-defunct law was originally put in place to regulate elephant owners during the time of Ringling Brothers popularity and fascination with circus animals on parade.
The law would have prevented such ... more
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A Lansing, Michigan, man thought it might be a prank when he received a call from a microchip company telling him his family's dog had been found in Toledo — more than 100 miles away — four years after she ran away.
"I was stunned," Bradley Wieferich told The Blade .
Toledo police earlier this month found Bambi, who is around 12, wandering in a city neighborhood. The officer took her to Lucas County Canine Care & Control, where an employee scanned her microchip and discovered she had a family to return to.
WHOOPS: Museum disqualifies winner of wildlife photo contest after learning it was a stuffed animal
"She was very thin, but very sweet," said Laura Simmons-Wark, community outreach coordinator for the shelter. "Who knows where she's been all this time. We have no idea how she made it all the way down here."
Bambi was reunited with the Wieferich family about a week ago. Bradley Wieferich said he initially didn't recognize her as he walked past cages in the shelter, but then noticed markings on her muzzle and was greeted by a familiar howl.
"She was ready to come home," he said.
The family adopted Bambi when she was 7 or 8 months old. She began escaping after the family's golden retriever died of cancer. Wieferich bought another dog to provide Bambi with companionship, but she ran away again about six months later. The family searched to no avail and assumed she had been adopted by someone else or had died.
TRAVELING ALONE?: Alaska Air toughens stance on 'emotional support' animals
Wieferich told The Blade that Bambi has settled in nicely and even remembers some of her old tricks.
"I'm really amazed that she's back," he said.
Simmons-Wark said Bambi's story shows the importance of microchipping pets and for people to try to have stray animals scanned when they find them.
"Not all stray dogs are homeless," Simmons-Wark said. "Some are just lost."