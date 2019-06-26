Family of black Indiana man killed by officer files lawsuit

Komaneach Wheeler is restrained by family as she yells at Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a town hall community meeting, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Washington High School in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg faced criticism from angry black residents at the emotional town hall meeting, a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP) less Komaneach Wheeler is restrained by family as she yells at Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a town hall community meeting, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Washington High ... more Photo: Robert Franklin, AP Photo: Robert Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Family of black Indiana man killed by officer files lawsuit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The family of a 54-year-old black man fatally shot by a white officer is suing the officer and the city of South Bend, Indiana, where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

Eric Logan's relatives filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. It accuses Sgt. Ryan O'Neill of using excessive deadly force when he shot Logan on June 16. The lawsuit also names the city of South Bend as a defendant but does not name Buttigieg.

Prosecutors say O'Neill was responding to a report of a person breaking into cars when he confronted Logan. O'Neill said he shot Logan after he refused orders to drop a knife. The shooting wasn't recorded because O'Neill didn't turn his body camera on.

A spokeswoman said the city doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.