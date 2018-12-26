Family finds California crash victim after police search

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say family members located the body of a man who crashed an SUV in Northern California after officers investigated the scene but didn't find him.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Dave Morey tells the San Francisco Chronicle the man's family went to the area and found the body Wednesday. The man had crashed into a highway median near Sunnyvale the previous night and then abandoned the vehicle.

Morey says officers searched the area that night, but didn't find the victim. He had apparently gone up an embankment, where he died.

The Chronicle says the man's family requested his name not be released.

Morey told the newspaper he didn't know how they learned of the crash.

