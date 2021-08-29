Family brings taste of Puerto Rico to north Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Just outside the tri-color glow of a repurposed bus from 1996, 43-year-old Eddie Carrion is taking a quick rest before heading back into his mobile business to help his employees (all family members) process food orders on a Friday night in downtown Charles City near Tellurian Brewing.

A guy in a Phoenix Suns Steve Nash jersey seems to be debating with an older friend or family member, in Spanish, about who’s going to pay for their order. For the folks who are monolingual, Carrion’s 17-year-old son Raphael brings out a quasi-laminated menu with options such as: mofongo (mashed plantains that are fried and served with a meat dish), tripleta (a multi-meat sandwich with potato crisps on French bread) and tostones (fried green plantains).

“The idea of this is to bring a little bit of the Caribbean to this side,” Eddie said about the reason for starting up the Puerto Rican-focused Mi Rincón Borinqueño food truck in 2019.

According to Eddie, he and his wife moved to Iowa from Puerto Rico in 2011. At first, Eddie said that he spent about six and a half years working for the postal service before wanting a change in his life.

“My wife and me, we both cook,” Eddie told the Mason City Globe Gazette. “We wanted to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, we tried to do it in Iowa Falls, but instead decided to do a food truck,” he said.

To make that decision more real, Eddie bought the now red, black and white bus from a friend in Iowa Falls who he said was going to throw the vehicle away. From there, he started putting together a menu featuring Puerto Rican staples he learned how to make while growing up an hour outside of the capital city of San Juan. Some of those options, such as the pork roast, are favorites among the folks who show up to a parking lot in the early evening to order from Eddie.

“The triple meat sandwich is one of the most favorite ones,” Eddie said. “After they try the mofongo, it’s a contest between them and the jibarito sandwich with pork roast, lettuce, mayo and house sauce.”

That last ingredient is something that Eddie is plenty protective of. When asked about what’s in it, he has a prepared response. ”(The) house sauce is a family recipe.”

Eddie said that getting groceries before a trip out to Friday Night Live in Mason City or the Garden Fiesta cultural celebration in Clear Lake is what takes the most time in the process. To get the chicken and plantains he wants, Eddie said that he goes to a Mexican supermarket in Marshalltown, which orders supplies from Chicago.

When Eddie’s not making the meals, his daughter Nayshka and his sons Kenneth and Raphael do the work. Raphael, who takes orders in the Harbor Freight lot in Mason City while wearing a Rick and Morty t-shirt, said that his favorite thing to make is the tripleta sandwich. He jokes that he’s gotten at least as good as his dad at making them.

“My dad taught me everything but for now, since I’m doing everything, me,” Raphael said about who’s better.

At first, Raphael was a little bit reticent to join his dad in a venture that requires a lot of work over long hours in cities around the North Iowa area. But now he appreciates some of the new places he gets to go to and the feeling that the work can sometimes bring about.

“You have to go back and forth when there’s an event with people so it makes you feel alive,” Raphael said.

Eddie likes the freedom that comes with running a food truck that mainly advertises through Facebook on the page: “Mi Rincón Borinqueño LLC.” He likes being on his own time and meeting new people. He likes going to New Hampton one weekend and Ames the next.

“I’ve been to a lot of new places,” he said.

But Eddie may eventually settle into a more fixed location.

If things work out right, he said he’d like to have a physical storefront. Perhaps in Mason City so that it can act as a central hub for people who want to see what the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has to offer to residents of North Iowa.