Families ring in the ‘noon year’ in Weston

WESTON — The countdown came early to Lachat Town Farm on Tuesday afternoon with the celebration of a Noon Year’s Eve Party.

Around 50 kids and their families visited the farm, which due to the popularity held two separate parties — at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.— giving everyone a chance to welcome in the new year without waiting until midnight.

“We felt like we needed something for the kiddos that didn’t want to stay up until 12 a.m. and wanted to enjoy the festivities of the holiday,” said events manager Anita Dinwoodie.

The celebration took place both inside and out, with a roaring fire outside for marshmallow roasting, as well as lots of land for running. In the barn there were crafts, a selfie station, and entertainment from DJ Marcello, of Norwalk, who had the kids hip-hopping and hula-hooping.

The unofficial countdown was met with goblets of milk and cookies, along with cheers.

Volunteer farmhand and local artist Andrew Reiss helped keep the fire going outside and praised the chance for a community celebration the last day of 2019.

“It’s local and it’s low key,” he said.