Enjoying a moment with Santa are Yahvi Chopra, 7, of Westport, and her sister Kashish, 3, at the Westport Museum for History and Culture's Jingle Bell Rock event on Dec. 14 in Westport.

Families get into the holiday spirit at Westport Museum

WESTPORT — Christmas past and present were among the many holiday themes celebrated Saturday at the Westport Museum for History and Culture’s Jingle Bell Rock event.

“Today we wanted to create something that families in general could come and enjoy,” said Executive Director Ramin Ganeshram.

Cookie decoration and crafts, a theatrical reading of “A Christmas Carol,” and visits with Santa were also part of the fun, while Sarah Shaw, of Hedge Floral Design, offered visitors a workshop to do some holiday table decorating.

“It was great to be involved with this enthusiastic group of women interested in learning about centerpieces,” she said.

While weather prevented the event from featuring a carriage ride around town, Ganeshram said it will be happening when the museum hosts the First Light activity on New Year’s Eve.

“This New Year’s Eve we are working even closer with the town to have the second annual First Light,” she said, which will be on a bigger scope and feature a range of activities to celebrate the closing of 2019.