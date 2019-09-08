https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Fall-visitors-to-NH-expected-to-spend-more-than-14422815.php
Fall visitors to NH expected to spend more than $1.5B
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors to New Hampshire are expected to spend more than $1.5 billion in the state this fall.
The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development projects that more than 3 million out-of-state, overnight visitors will spend time in the state this fall season.
Fall is New Hampshire's second-largest travel season, behind summer.
The division's fall marketing campaign highlights activities such as hiking, leaf peeping, agritourism, dining and shopping.
