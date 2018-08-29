Fairfield woman charged with using fake Westport train parking permit

WESTPORT — Police said a Fairfield woman faked a Westport railroad parking permit.

On July 18, an officer observed an unoccupied car parked at the Saugatuck train station and noticed the railroad parking permit displayed on the inside of the windshield appeared to be a shade brighter than the usual town railroad permits, police said.

The permit bore valid identification and registration numbers and was in a plastic pocket holder issued by the town for dual permits, which can be transferred from one owner’s car to the same owner’s second car, police said.

The vehicle, registered by Jacalyn Keehan, 53, was not registered in the Westport railroad database as belonging to a permit holder, and the identification number on the parking permit was assigned to a Westport resident who did not know Keehan, police said. The Westport resident had paid the $325 permit fee, and officers found the permit at her home properly affixed to the windshield of her registered car.

Police submitted a warrant for Keehan’s arrest. On Aug. 23, she turned herself in at police headquarters, where she was charged with sixth-degree larceny and second-degree forgery.

Keehan was released after posting $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in the state Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 10.

