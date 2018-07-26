Fairfield woman charged with hit-and-run
WESTPORT — A Fairfield woman was arrested following a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Goodwill.
On June 17, an unoccupied, parked vehicle was struck in the parking lot of Goodwill, and a witness observed the driver hit the car and then leave the scene, police said. The observer provided a photograph of the vehicle, which showed the registration plate of the suspect driver, identified as Madeline Mackenzie, 79, police said.
Police submitted a warrant for Mackenzie’s arrest and on July 14, Mackenzie turned herself in at Westport police headquarters. She was charged with evading responsibility and released after posting $2,500 bond. Mackenzie was scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 23.
