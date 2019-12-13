Fairfield man who crashed into Westport building charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A Fairfield man who crashed his car into a local building has been charged with driving under the influence.

On Dec. 10 around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported two-car accident on Post Road West. Upon arrival, officers learned after the initial collition one of the vehicles involved also struck a nearby building, causing minor damage.

During an investigation, police suspected the driver, James Begley, 62, may have been under the influence. Begley subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane. Begley posted $500 bond and was released from custody.

He is scheduled to be appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 17.

