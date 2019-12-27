Fairfield man charged with threatening Westport juvenile

WESTPORT — A 65-year-old Fairfield man was arrested Christmas Eve for allegedly threatening a juvenile via telephone.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a Westport residence on a threatening complaint, according to the police report. The complainant alleged that Joseph Tatusko had made a verbal threat of a serious nature to the juvenile.

Officers obtained a warrant for Tatusko’s arrest after an investigation.

Tatusko turned himself in to police headquarters on Dec. 26 and was charged with second-degree threatening.

He was released on a promise to appear and was scheduled for arraignment at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 27.