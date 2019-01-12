Facing $11M shortfall, Everett offers buyouts to 300 workers

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The city of Everett is offering buyouts to more than 300 workers to help deal with an $11 million budget gap.

The Daily Herald reports that payroll is one of the city's biggest expenses. Everett employs about 1,200 people.

Mayor Cassie Franklin says staff members themselves suggested buyouts. The City Council approved the plan last month.

Part-time and full-time employees who have been with the city at least 10 years and are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are eligible. The union which represents more than 400 city workers.

Those who accept must leave by the end of March.

The mayor's office says the buyouts will allow the city to reorganize departments to make more them more efficient.

