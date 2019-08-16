Facial recognition can detect fear, privacy groups concerned

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has announced its facial recognition program used by Washington state police can now detect emotion drawing concerns from privacy advocates.

KING-TV reported Thursday that Amazon announced its Rekognition tool was enhanced to detect basic emotions including fear.

Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on using the product without regulation until implications of its new enhancements are discussed.

Amazon says Rekognition could be used to transcribe text in images, monitor unsafe content online and comb through social media to find missing persons.

The ACLU says it tested the tool on members of Congress to a database of mug shots, and it said it found 28 false matches.

Amazon says the ACLU did not use the tool correctly.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/