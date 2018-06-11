FEMA to assess tornado damage in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in Connecticut to assess damage from a tornado that touched down during severe storms last month.

FEMA officials are scheduled to conduct preliminary damage assessments in Hamden on Monday as part of a process to determine federal aid.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and local officials will join the federal officials.

Four tornadoes struck six towns in the state on May 15. Two people died in Danbury and New Fairfield when trees hit their vehicles, and more than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power. Some trees fell on houses and cars.

The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph moved along a 9 ½ path between Beacon Falls and Hamden.