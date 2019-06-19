FEMA plans flood plain revision for downtown Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning to remove flood protection standards from downtown Mount Vernon.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday the agency notified the city last week that the revision to 100-year flood plain map will go into effect in October if no valid appeals are submitted.

Public Works Director Esco Bell says the city satisfied agency requirement by building a 1.7-mile (2.7-kilometer) flood wall along the Skagit River.

Mount Vernon Downtown Association Executive Director Ellen Gamson says the action should free up money for downtown investment and improvement.

She says businesses will save money by not having to pay for flood insurance premiums.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com