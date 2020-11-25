FEMA deadline Friday to seek aid after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Renters and homeowners in parishes eligible for assistance after Hurricane Laura have until Friday to register for help.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Wednesday. Grants also may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral, and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs, and cleanup, the agency said.

To see if you live in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.

Laura struck southwestern Louisiana as a ferocious Category 4 monster early Aug. 26. At least 14 people died as a result of the storm including five people killed by fallen trees and one person who drowned in a boat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura, which packed a top wind speed of 150 mph (241 kph), the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, meaning it surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005.