FDNY lieutenant, 54, dies of heart attack after 24-hour tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a New York City fire lieutenant died of a heart attack after going home from a 24-hour tour of duty.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NYE-'groh) said Monday that Lt. Brian J. Sullivan told fellow firefighters he was feeling pain during his shift Thursday and Friday. But he kept responding to emergency calls, including a kitchen fire.

Sullivan led Squad Company 41 in the Bronx.

The 54-year-old fell ill Friday evening at his home in suburban Monroe. He died Saturday at a hospital.

De Blasio calls Sullivan "a dedicated firefighter who put himself in harm's way for 27 years to protect the lives of others."

Twenty-four hour tours aren't uncommon for New York firefighters, as many schedule their shifts back-to-back.