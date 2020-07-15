https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/FD-Construction-crew-accidentally-hit-gas-line-15408702.php
FD: Construction crew accidentally hit gas line digging in Westport
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department
WESTPORT — A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while digging Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak on Bluewater Hill. Arriving units found that a construction crew had “inadvertently struck a natural gas line while digging,” officials said.
The fire department said the gas leak was “quickly secured.”
Crews then checked the area for any potential hazards from the gas leak before clearing from the scene.
