FD: Construction crew accidentally hit gas line digging in Westport

Crews on scene after a construction crew accidentally hit a main gas line in Westport, Conn., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

WESTPORT — A construction crew accidentally hit a gas line while digging Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak on Bluewater Hill. Arriving units found that a construction crew had “inadvertently struck a natural gas line while digging,” officials said.

The fire department said the gas leak was “quickly secured.”

Crews then checked the area for any potential hazards from the gas leak before clearing from the scene.