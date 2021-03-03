FBI tightens pressure on indicted Philadelphia union boss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI rearrested a powerful Philadelphia labor leader awaiting trial in a public corruption case, suggesting federal authorities are ratcheting up the pressure before he and a city councilman go on trial in May.

The new extortion charges filed Wednesday accuse Johnny “Doc” Dougherty of installing his nephew in a no-show job and then together threatening a customer who balked at paying him for the work. Prosecutors also charged a nurse who they said cared for Dougherty’s wife with hiding the job to collect $34,000 in unemployment benefits.