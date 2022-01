JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — The FBI on Wednesday said a 31-year-old Arkansas man was fatally shot after firing at agents during an operation in Jonesboro earlier this month.

The FBI said Michael Neuman was shot on Jan. 12 while agents were conducting a joint operation with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff's Office to arrest him a felon-in-possession charge and conduct searches of his Brookland residence and vehicle.