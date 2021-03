NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The FBI and police in Nashua, New Hampshire, are seeking the public's help regarding the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since January 2020.

The organizations said in a news release Monday that April Jean Bailey, 37, of Nashua, was last seen in the early evening hours of Jan. 15 that year leaving her apartment while carrying trash outside. She was wearing slippers, black sweatpants, and a big black jacket with fur around the hood.