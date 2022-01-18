FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI and other federal agencies are increasingly looking to counter cyber threats through tools other than criminal indictments, the bureau's top cyber official said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Arrests and indictments of foreign cybercriminals are still appropriate in certain circumstances and something the FBI pursues “every day of the week," said Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran. But as federal agencies look to have the most disruptive impact possible on cyber crime, FBI officials are thinking carefully about how best to time an indictment, or whether an indictment is even the best action.