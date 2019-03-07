Extensive ventilation needed after Westport church fire

WESTPORT — It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to extinguish a fire at a local church Wednesday night.

Fire units responded to 75 Church Lane, Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, around 8:30 p.m. for a fire in the kitchen of the church, according to dispatch reports.

After being on scene for 18 minutes, the firefighters reported the fire was out on Church Lane. Despite the blaze being extinguished, fire officials said extensive ventilation was required to handle the smoke that filled the church.

There were no immediate reports of any possible injuries caused by the fire.