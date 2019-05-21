Explosion repairs at Indiana high school topping $3 million

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Officials say it will cost about $3.4 million to complete repairs to a suburban Indianapolis high school after an explosion blew off part of the roof and knocked down some walls.

The December blast at Carmel High School was blamed on a natural gas leak and injured a school district worker and a contractor who were doing maintenance on a boiler.

The district school board on Monday approved nearly $2.8 million in contracts to reconstruct the damaged areas. That's in addition to about $660,000 already paid for immediate repairs following the explosion that happened while the district was on winter break.

Explosion damage closed some gymnasium and locker room areas in the 5,200-student school.

School district officials say insurance is covering repair costs other than a $75,000 deductible.