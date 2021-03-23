Experts: Women of color crucial part in CT suffrage movement March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 4:12 p.m.
Colored Women’s Liberty Loan Committee, October 21, 1917, RG012, State Archives, Connecticut State Library | From left to right, Elizabeth R. Morris, Mary A. Johnson, and Rosa J. Fisher
The Connecticut Historical Society has an exhibit on the long fight for women to secure the right to vote.
The Connecticut Historical Society has an exhibit on the long fight for women to secure the right to vote.
WESTON — A Connecticut Historical Society project wants to reframe the timeline most people think of when it comes to the women’s suffrage movement, and highlight often forgotten players — women of color.
“It’s not that the research isn’t there and the documentation isn’t there,” said Brittney Yancy,
an assistant professor at Goodwin College. “It’s that scholars haven’t dived into it.”
